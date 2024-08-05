Six Shadnagar policemen suspended for allegedly torturing woman in theft inquiry

The victim, Sujatha, alleged that Detective Inspector Rami Reddy, along with several policemen and a female constable, subjected her to third-degree torture to force a confession for a theft reported in her neighborhood.

5 August 2024

Hyderabad: Six policemen including Detective Inspector of Shadnagar police station who had allegedly tortured a woman during enquiry into a theft case at Shadnagar police station were placed under suspension by the Cyberabad Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty.

The victim Sujatha, had alleged that the Detective Inspector, Rami Reddy along with few policemen and a woman constable had allegedly subjected her to third degree forcing her to confess to a theft that was reported in her neighborhood.

Sujatha alleged that the she was taken to the police station on July 24 and beaten up in front of her minor son with sticks and rubber belts. The woman was later released from the police station after she fell ill due to the brutal torture.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Avinash Mohanty ordered an inquiry on Sunday after the incident came to light.