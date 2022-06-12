Six tips to ride safely in monsoons

By Epsita Gunti Published: Updated On - 02:52 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: With the onset of monsoon in a few weeks, officials have indicated that the city might receive above-normal rains this year. Along with scenic views and rainbows, one is also expected to encounter waterlogging and traffic.

Anyone who commutes on two-wheelers daily would understand the pain of riding in monsoons. The puddles, wet clothes, and long traffic jams are bound to get on your nerves. To add to that, the frequent dashing and skidding of bikes make the whole journey something very similar to the Khatron Ke Khiladi episode. Read along for some useful tips about riding in monsoons.

Bike servicing

The first and foremost thing to do is to make sure that your vehicle is in proper condition. Get your vehicle serviced and make sure to check the brakes and tires before the season starts. Fix any broken lights. You can also invest in Teflon coating to protect your bike from discoloring.

Gear-ready

Invest in a helmet that keeps your whole face covered. Always keep a full-length raincoat handy and avoid wearing uncomfortable footwear. With the innumerable puddles, you will come across, it is best to wear boots. Use a waterproof bag and in case you have long hair, always tie it up.

Alternate routes

Most times on a heavy rain day, you will find bumper-to-bumper traffic. For people who commute daily, check for alternate routes in advance. Find small lanes which can take you to your destination to avoid the traffic on main roads. This also helps in case a route is blocked due to water logging.

Brake gently

Try using both front and back brakes while trying to bring your vehicle to a halt to avoid slipping. When it’s wet, braking distances tend to get longer. Maintain more distance from vehicles ahead of you and do not follow a car closely as you might fall into the potholes the car missed.

Visibility

Having good visibility is vital to riding in monsoons. Make sure you keep your headlights on, even during the day so that the oncoming traffic knows of your presence. And always make sure your headlights are on low beam unless necessary. High beam hampers the vision of the oncoming vehicles and leads to fatal accidents.

Avoid puddles and rainbows on roads

With puddles, you never know how deep it is. It can be a few inches deep or a pothole altogether. Avoid these traps even if you reach your destination a few minutes late. And the oily rainbows you spot on the road form when oil or fuel mixes with the rainwater. Avoid driving through it and if you have to take it as slow and straight as possible, without braking while on the oil.

And lastly, not that this tip is only for the monsoons but do not overspeed. Like all the traffic banners in the city read, ‘Speed thrills, but kills’.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .