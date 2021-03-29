Six women jumped to death in a week in Hyderabad

The latest incident had an unidentified woman falling to her death from a multi-storied construction site in Upparpally, with the police suspecting she jumped from the building

Hyderabad: In a strange spurt in the number of women falling to their deaths, allegedly by suicide, from multi-storied buildings in and around the capital region, the sixth such case in the last one week was reported from Upparpally of Rajendranagar on Monday.

The latest incident had an unidentified woman falling to her death from a multi-storied construction site in Upparpally, with the police suspecting she jumped from the building. The woman, suspected to be in her thirties, was found dead on the ground by the locals who informed the Rajendranagar police. The police are trying to identify the woman with the help of footage from surveillance cameras in the surroundings. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

On last Thursday, a 30-year-old woman died, allegedly by suicide, after she jumped from the fourth floor of a multi-storied apartment at Padmanagar Phase -II in Qutbullapur. Last Monday, a 17-year-old intermediate student died after she allegedly jumped from the 23rd floor of an apartment complex at Nanakramguda, while the next day, a 23-year-old engineering final year student died after allegedly jumping from the terrace of a four-storied hostel, at Maisammaguda in Petbasheerabad.

The same day, another intermediate student also died, allegedly by suicide, after she jumped from her college building at Mallepally. A 28-year-old homemaker also allegedly jumped to her death from the terrace of her home in Petbasheerabad last Thursday.

