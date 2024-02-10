Great Bombay Circus is in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 February 2024, 09:34 PM

Hyderabad: After a gap of 30 years, billed as the Asia’s largest circus, the Great Bombay Circus is now back in Hyderabad and performing at Qutbullapur, HMT Grounds from Saturday.

With a history of 104 years, the Great Bombay Circus has so far successfully performed in many cities in India and is back again in Hyderabad after three-decades.

There is a lot of entertainment for the entire family, as the Great Bombay Circus is set to feature artists performing dare devil stunts from across the world including 60 feet flying trapeze artists showcasing skywalk, American trampoline, Ethiopian Icarian act, Russian ring dance, Arabian fire dance, Chinese Rola Bola and Mexican foot basketball.

The Bombay Circus, which will have special shows every day at 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm, will also showcase Mongolian Iron Ball (Strong Man), Chinese Sword Balance and the favorite act among kids, the Jokers show.

Over 80 domestic and foreign artists will be performing amazing stunts and innovative programs that will make you laugh, number counting show with foreign dogs and many more for full family entertainments, said Managers Unnikrishnan, Venkat Reddy, and Ilyaz Khan.