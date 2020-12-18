Six-year-old dies after falling from staircase at apartment in Alwal

According to the police, the incident occurred when the brothers were getting down from the second floor to their house in the first floor

Hyderabad: A six-year-old boy who was critically injured after he slipped on a staircase died while undergoing treatment at Alwal Hills in Alwal on Thursday. V Rahul, a Class One student of a private school in Alwal, was playing along with his elder brother Sree Harish (10) and other children in the neighbourhood on the second floor of their apartment on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the brothers were getting down from the second floor to their house in the first floor. “While coming down running, Rahul accidentally slipped from the staircase and fell. He suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Suchitra, where he died while undergoing treatment on Thursday,” police said. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy while the Alwal police have booked a case.

