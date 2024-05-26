Sixty outsourced tax collectors in GWMC to lose job

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 May 2024, 04:59 PM

Warangal: Following the Municipal Administration Department direction to all Municipal Commissioners in the State to withdraw outsourced personnel from collection of property tax, about 60 outsourced tax collectors are likely to lose their jobs in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation(GWMC).

According to sources, about 37 government and 60 outsourced tax collectors are working in Kazipet and Kashibugga circle of the GWMC and few of them are working in 11 e-seva centres in Hanamkonda and Warangal areas. Apart from bill collectors the axe is likely to fall on six computer operators working in the tax department on contract basis, the sources added.

It is learnt that the GWMC authorities are planning to hand over the responsibility of collecting taxes to newly appointed 38 Village Revenue Officer (VRO), Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) and ward officers.

Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) D Divya has recently issued orders directing Municipal Commissioners in the State to withdraw outsourced personnel from collection of property tax, following irregularities and temporary misappropriation from tax collection and non remittance of amount into the municipal accounts.