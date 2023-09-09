Skill Development Scam: AP CID quizzes Chabdrababu Naidu

Naidu was arrested in connection with the alleged fraud after a pre-dawn police operation which involved officers knocking on the door of the caravan in which he was sleeping.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:28 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh CID began interrogation of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who was on Saturday arrested and named the ‘principal conspirator’ in the Skill Development Corporation scam, causing an alleged loss of Rs 300 crore to the state government.

After Naidu was taken by road to Vijayawada from Nandyal where he was arrested, the questioning was underway at the CID office here late on Saturday, sources said.

Naidu was arrested in connection with the alleged fraud after a pre-dawn police operation which involved officers knocking on the door of the caravan in which he was sleeping.

The former CM was officially arrested by the CID police around 6 AM from a marriage hall (outside which his caravan was parked) at Gnanapuram in Nandyal.

The arrest came when AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was abroad on a private visit.

Addressing reporters after Naidu’s arrest, AP CID chief N Sanjay said the investigation implicated the former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP supremo as beneficiaries of misappropriation of funds.

“… this case revolves around the establishment of clusters of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in the state of Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated project value of Rs 3,300 crore.

The alleged fraud has caused huge loss to the Government of Andhra Pradesh in excess of Rs 300 crore,” noted Sanjay, addressing a press conference at the CID office in Mangalagiri.

