Skincare tips to let go in 2023

New Delhi: A good skin-care routine is the keystone of good grooming. Well-cared-for skin means you’ll experience less frequent breakouts, you’ll show less irritation and redness, and you’ll stave off visible signs of aging. A solid routine will ensure you age more gracefully for the rest of your life. Most importantly, taking care of yourself is a feel-good factor.

There’s no single universal best skin-care routine, because everyone’s skin is different. Instead, there are two important concepts when it comes to figuring out the right routine for you: skin type and skin concern. We are growing, evolving beings, and our skin is affected by everything. Seasonal changes, climate changes, stress, age, lifestyle changes, and health issues can affect how the skin behaves and what it needs. Thus, we have to be more flexible in our daily skin care routine. But what habits should we keep, and which should we let go?

Given below are a few skincare practices that you should let go in 2023:

Washing the face too much: While washing your face helps your skin remain bacteria-free, too much washing can remove your skin’s natural, helpful oils. If you find your skin feeling dry, tight, and irritated, then it’s likely that you’ve gone overboard. Thus, knowing how often to wash your face is crucial in keeping your skin healthy, clear and glowing. As a general rule, it is recommended to wash your face twice a day. Washing your face in the morning removes any irritants from the night and preps your face for the day ahead. Washing your face at night is important because it ensures that you cleanse away all makeup, dirt, oil, and bacteria that builds up in the day.

Popping and squeezing: Most people have the habits of popping, picking, squeezing. Popping pimples is a big no-no. Not only will it result in infection, it might lead to long term scarring. The infection may also result in more acne breakouts. It’s best to let acne dry naturally or use a pimple drying lotion. Similarly, it’s best not to pop blisters. The unbroken skin over a blister keeps it sterile, decreasing the risk of infection. Also, squeezing blackheads is a bad idea. The oil, bacteria, and dead skin cells accumulated in the plugged-up pore comes out when you squeeze the blackheads. It can cause irritation, skin trauma, redness and scarring. The best option is to get them removed by a professional or get some good nose pore strips.

Overuse of makeup: Unhealthy makeup habits can cause acne, aging, and oiliness or dryness.Overuse of makeup, especially foundations, can lead to skin irritation or acne breakout. Your skin renews itself in a cycle that lasts about 28 days. The application of daily makeup may interfere with that cycle. The longer your skin can go without makeup, the better it will regulate your skin’s temperature, oil control, hydration, and its natural exfoliation process. Additionally remember to wash your brushes, once a week is optimal.

Using too many serums: Simplicity is the key to a good skincare routine. Overloading your skin with several products is not that helpful and can have an adverse effect, particularly when you’re using too many actives in your skincare products. Excessive use of serums containing AHA/ BHA products can cause irritation, inflammation, redness, and even hyperpigmentation. A heavy moisturiser containing an oil base or heavy occlusive ingredients (like silicones or petrolatum) can cause blackheads, breakouts and acne. If you are adding in new steps to your skincare routine, do it in one product at a time so that your skin gets used to it.

Applying products in the wrong order: The order matters because it determines what ingredients and products are the first to soak into your skin, which can ultimately affect how your skin looks and feels once your routine is complete. If you apply in the wrong order, you could create a barrier on the skin and prevent active ingredients from penetrating it.