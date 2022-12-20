| Skltshu To Hold Its 2nd Convocation On December 23

Hyderabad: Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU) is holding its second convocation ceremony at the university campus in Mulugu, Siddipet district, on December 23.

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also Chancellor of Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University, will take part in the convocation. ICAR- Deputy Director General Horticultural Science, Dr. Anand Kumar Singh will be the chief guest.

The university will confer a total of 575 degrees including 482 UG, 76 PG and 17 PhD in addition to 11 gold medals.