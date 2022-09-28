| Sky Trends On Twitter As He Becomes No 2 Ranked T20i Batter

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:28 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Suryakumar Yadav. Photo: PTI

Hyderabad: Suryakumar Yadav has moved to the No.2 spot in the latest Men’s T20I batting rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

He scored 46, 0, and 69 runs in the recently concluded bilateral series against Australia, which helped him climb up the ICC T20I batting charts.

SKY’s 69 off 36 balls knock in the decider game against Australia in Hyderabad helped India chase down a huge total of 187.

Surya is the only cricketer from India to feature in the top ten of the ICC rankings.

Top 10 Men’s T20I Batting Rankings

1. Mohammad Rizwan

2. Suryakumar Yadav

3. Babar Azam

4. Aiden Markram

5. Aaron Finch

6. Dawid Malan

7. Devon Conway

8. Pathum Nissanka

9. Muhammad Waseem

10. Reeza Hendricks

Expressing their happiness over the SKY’s new rank in the batting chart, his fans took to Twitter to share the news. With scores of tweets, ‘Suryakumar Yadav’ was one of the trending topics on Twitter today.

Here is how his fans reacted to his new ranking in the batting charts.

Suryakumar Yadav To Babar Azam In Latest T20I Ranking. pic.twitter.com/dIaBpyjFE7 — ΝΘᏴᏆͲᎪ (@NTH82873844) September 28, 2022

✅ Pakistani 🏏 cricket fans reaction after looking at the

ICCRankings . 😂😂 "Suryakumar Yadav" moves to No 2 pic.twitter.com/ZQwfWOjID1 — Rego fernando (@icareall_rf) September 28, 2022

He doesn't play for ICC ranking.

•He doesn't play for Milestone.

•He doesn't care about match situation.

•He plays freely.

•He plays bold .

•He is SuryaKumar Yadav .

•He is the X-Factor .

THE GREATEST T20I BATTER . — Baz Fan (@imbazfan) September 28, 2022