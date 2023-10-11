Skyroot inks two MOUs with French Space Firms

These MoUs are intended to lead to the procurement of launch services of Skyroot by the satellite companies over single or multi-launch agreements covering several Vikram space launches.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards its upcoming Vikram 1 orbital launch and other forthcoming Vikram missions, Skyroot signed two MoUs – one with Prométhée Earth Intelligence, the French earth observation constellation operator, and a trilateral agreement with Expleo and ConnectSAT at the Skyroot facility on Wednesday.

While Prométhée will be providing satellite launch services aboard its Vikram rockets for their Japetus earth observation constellation, Expleo will provide Reconfigurable Software for ConnectSAT’s IoT Satellite, set to launch on Vikram-I rocket, building the futuristic OSIRIS satellite constellation.

The MoU between Prométhée and Skyroot was signed by Olivier Piepsz, Co-Founder and CEO of Prométhée, and Co-Founders of Skyroot Aerospace, Pawan Chandana and Bharath Daka. The trilateral agreement between Expleo, ConnectSAT, and Skyroot was signed between Abdoulahi Ben Moussa Dia, CEO of ConnectSAT, Frédérique Rebout, Director Alliances and Partners, and Pawan Chandana.

“This collaboration aligns seamlessly with India’s prominent role in global space discussions, marked by remarkable achievements such as Chandrayaan III, Aditya L1, and groundbreaking private space reforms,” said Pawan Chandana.