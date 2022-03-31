Slap Chris: This new browser game lets you slap Chris Rock

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:45 PM, Thu - 31 March 22

Hyderabad: Following Will Smith’s now-infamous Oscars altercation with Chris Rock, a player has created Slap Chris, a PC browser game in which players can slap Rock.

This extremely simple game by Tyler Hamilton lets you move an emoji as fast as you can and hurl it towards a headshot of Chris Rock. Upon connecting the hand to Rock’s face, a kilometre-per-hour counter updates atop the screen, measuring your slap speed.

Hamilton is known for his other games such as Glady Bird, a Flappy Bird parody that sees former Australian politician Gladys Berejiklian on the hunt for Covid-19 vaccines.

When presenting the award for Best Documentary at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia, a medical condition where people lose their hair.

Rock compared Pinkett Smith’s shaved head to G.I. Jane and husband Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Rock before returning to his seat, where he then demanded that the comedian not make further jokes about his wife.

Game link: https://www.slapchris.com/