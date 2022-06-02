Sloth bear sighting creates flutter in Nirmal, panic grips villagers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:00 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

A sloth bear enters a newly constructed house on the fringes of forest and near Patha Yellapur village in Khanapur mandal on Thursday

Nirmal: Sighting of a sloth bear created a flutter at Patha Yellapur village in Khanapur mandal on Thursday. Sources said that the bear entered two houses built on the fringes of the forest near the village, panicking locals.

Residents of the village requested the foresters to take steps to dive the animal into the wild. They said they were spending sleepless nights following the movement of the bear in and around the habitation. They added that various wild animals were straying into the village in search of water considering the scorching heat wave conditions.

Forest officials, however, said that the animal accidentally slipped into the peripherals of the village located on the outskirts of the forest. They urged the locals not to harm the bear and not to confront it.