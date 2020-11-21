Smashing Blue best bet for Hyderabad feature

No false rails and the races will be held on monsoon race track

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:06 pm 2:49 pm

Hyderabad: The R. H. Sequeira-trained Smashing Blue looks best among ten contenders in the upper division of the Youngsters Plate 1200 metres, the feature event the races to be held here on Sunday. No false rails and the races will be held on monsoon race track.

SELECTIONS

1. Nova Scotia 1, Shivalik Valley 2, Spicy Star 3

2. Smashing Blue 1, Prince Valiant 2, NRI Super King 3

3. NRI Heights 1, Shiloh 2, Tiger Of The Sea 3

4. Sovet Pride 1, Cincia Azzurra 2, Apollo 3

5. House Of Diamonds 1, Southern Princess 2, Appenzelle 3

6. Starboy 1, Marvel Princess 2, Promiseofhappiness 3

7. Yours Forever 1, Trump Girl 2, Mon General 3

8. Dazzling King 1, Hopscotch 2, Bob Cambell 3

Day’s Best: Smashing Blue.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

2nd Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

