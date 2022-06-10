Smashing Blue fancied for Bengaluru feature

Bengaluru: The RH Sequeira-trained Smashing Blue, who is blazing the track, should have it easy in the Racing Patrons Trophy 1200 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I rated 80 and above, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

Selections:

1. Black Whizz 1, Light Of Love 2, Fierce Fighter 3

2. Black Eagle 1, Rapidus 2, Tranquilo 3

3. Pissarro 1, Ladida 2

4. Smashing Blue 1, Golden Oaks 2

5. Thousand Words 1, Kensington Court 2, Devils Magic 3

6. Ashwa Yudhvir 1, Belvedere 2, Silverita 3

7. Tiger Returns 1, Jersey Legend 2, Ozark 3

Day’s Best: Black Eagle.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

