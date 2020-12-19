Smashing Blue impresses in Malakpet trials

General Atlantic (Ajit Singh) & Explosive (RB) 1-0, 600/46, pair handy. Hopscotch (RB) & Dream Jewel (RB) 1-0, 600/46, pair plenty on hand

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:06 pm 6:10 pm

Hyderabad: Smashing Blue caught the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND

800m: General Atlantic (Ajit Singh) & Explosive (RB) 1-0, 600/46, pair handy. Hopscotch (RB) & Dream Jewel (RB) 1-0, 600/46, pair plenty on hand. 2y-(Tenth Star/Sogno River) (RB) & 2y-(Planetaire/Win And Enjoy) (RB) 1-1, 600/45, pair coming up. 2y-(Sedgefield/Lopamudra) (Ajit Singh) & Millennia (RB) 1-1, 600/47, former shaped well.

2y-(Sedgefield/Ballade Danon) (Ajit Singh) & Detonator (RB) 1-2, 600/45, former coming up. Whiskery (RB) & 2y-(Top Class/Isle Of Avalon) (Md Ismail) 1-1, 600/47, pair finished level. Gregor Clegane (Jitendra Singh) & 2y-(Ampere/Cogito Ergo Sum) (RB) 1-2, 600/46, pair moved easy.

Golden Amaris (Afroz Khan) & Moon Light Ruby (AA Vikrant) 1-1, 600/45, pair moved neck and neck. Berkeley (G Naresh) 59, 600/46, moved well. Blazer (G Naresh) 57, 600/43, note. Barbobella (Surya Prakash) 1-0, 600/46, moved easy. Sputnic (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/46, moved freely. Star Of Fashion (RB) 59, 600/46, well in hand. Tough Lady (A Joshi) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

Lacrosse (G Naresh) 59, 600/43, fit and well. Baudelaire (Gopal Singh) & Southern Saffron (Kuldeep Singh) 59, 600/45, former shaped well. Sree Sree Sree (Abhay Singh) & 2y-(Top Class/Allee Bleue) 59, 600/45, former handy and finished 1L in front.

1000m: Smashing Blue (Koushik) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44, in good form. Nova Scotia (G Naresh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, handy. Conscious Gift (G Naresh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well.

2y-(Rodenic O’ Connor/Southern Baby) (Afroz Khan) & 2y-(Excellent Art/River Dance) (G Naresh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved together.

My Master (Bopanna) & Break The Ice (Nakhat Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, former moved well. Vijays Simha (Kuldeep Singh) & Southern Lady (Gopal Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, pair well in hand. That’s My King (Md Ismail) & That’s My Star (RB) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/45, pair handy and level.

1200m: Best Buddy (Nakhat Singh) & Hip Hop (RB) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/44, former fit and well. Forever Bond (P Ajeeth K) & Jarvis (A Joshi) 1-33, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair moved neck and neck. Amaretto (App) & 2y-(Chinese Whisper/Dutch Auction) (P Ajeeth K) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well.

