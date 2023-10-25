Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Bhuvneshwar Kumar on fire, takes 5 wickets against Karnataka

25 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was left out of the 2023 World Cup squad, has come out all guns blazing in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

Representing Uttar Pradesh in the domestic T20 cricket championship, Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped 5 wickets against Karnataka in 3.3 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar didn’t take any wickets in his first two over, but in his second spell he grabbed a fifer in just 9 balls.

Chasing a total of 196 runs, Karnataka collapsed for just 156 after some incisive bowling by Bhuvi and Yash Dayal, who scalped two wickets to help UP win the match.

Goswami and Nitish Rana stepped up with crucial 77 and 40 runs respectively, helping UP register 196 runs on the score board.