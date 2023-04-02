IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to field against Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar said at the toss, "We will bowl first, looks like a good batting wicket. Will take advantage with the chase."

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and opted to field first against Rajasthan Royals in the fourth match of the IPL 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

In the absence of Aiden Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the charge for Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Sanju Samson will be keen to replicate RR’s last year performance as they managed to reach the IPL finals. On the other hand, Sunrisers will be keen to overcome their last year’s performance and start IPL 2023 with a victory.

SRH skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar said at the toss, “We will bowl first, looks like a good batting wicket. Will take advantage with the chase. I’ll try and do best for the team. Farooqi, Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, Glenn Phillips are our four foreigners,” said Bhuvneshwar at the toss.

RR skipper Sanju Samson said at the toss, “This is a new IPL with new rules. We have to respect the opponents and play to our strengths. Always feel good to wear this jersey, looking forward to playing in Jaipur. (On Sangakkara) We have a good relationship with each other. Discuss things regularly before games. Four foreigners today for us – Buttler, Holder, Boult and Hetmyer,” said Sanju Samson at the toss.

SRH squad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips(w), Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

RR squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.