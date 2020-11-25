Smriti Irani wants TS government to investigate Rohingya enrolment in voters list

She said that there were reports in local and national news channels that MIM leaders have enrolled the Rohingyas in voters list by providing them recommendation letters on their official letterheads.

Hyderabad: Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani has said that the Telangana government must inquire about media reports depicting Rohingyas thanking the AIMIM leaders for getting them enrolled in the voters list.

Addressing the media at the State BJP office here on Wednesday, the Minister accused the MIM of trying to weaken the country from inside by helping illegal immigrants enrol in voters list depriving social benefits to true citizens of the country. She demanded the State government to initiate action on TRS leaders.

She said that there were reports in local and national news channels that MIM leaders have enrolled the Rohingyas in voters list by providing them recommendation letters on their official letterheads. “As this is a State subject the TRS government must investigate the reports,” she said, countering the allegation of the MIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi that Home Minister Amit Shah should have taken action if illegal immigrants found a way into the voters list.

“The convenient and corrupt collaboration of the ruling TRS and its ally MIM has deprived the old city of development but they try to benefit from the illegal voters. The alliance has bled the coffers of the city. The alliance between the two parties resulted in 75,000 encroachments that led to the recent deluge,” she said. The Union minister called upon voters to elect BJP candidates for overall development of the city.

Answering a question on Chinese incursion and the alleged failure of Indian government to stop occupation of Indian soil, the Minister said that the Indian army is capable of dealing with border skirmishes, but her concern is about political parties like MIM that try to weaken the country from within.

Smriti Irani also accused the TRS for not letting several centrally sponsored welfare programmes such as Ayushman Bharat in Telangana. “From the Textile ministry alone Telangana was given Rs 1920 crore for textile development in the State and 63,000 young men and women were imparted skill development training out of which 10,000 found employment,” she said.

