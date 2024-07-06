Snakes are misunderstood creatures: Bellampalli FDO

Most species of snakes are non venomous, only a few are venomous, added FDO

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 July 2024, 06:47 PM

Most species of snakes are non venomous, only a few are venomous, added FDO

Mancherial: Bellampalli Forest Divisional Officer Vijay Kumar said that snakes are often misunderstood creatures, but only a few species of snakes are venomous, while a major portion of the snakes are not venomous. He was speaking at an awareness prorgamme over snakes among students of a model high school held in Kasipet mandal centre on Saturday. The programme was organized by the forest department in association with Friends of Snake Society.

Vijay Kumar said that the snakes have a special place in the food chain. Population of rats and other creatures would grow and damage grains of farmers if snakes vanish from biodiversity. He requested the public not to harm reptiles if they spot snakes and inform the forest department for shifting them to safer places. We can coexist safely and sustainably with the diverse snake populations found in India if we understand their types and behaviour, he opined.

Yashwanth, a member of the society, said that the country was home to 278 species of snakes and of them, 217 species were not venomous, while the remaining 61 species were venomous. Among the venomous snake species, 40 inhabit in rivers, 21 species reside on the land. Of them, four species were commonly spotted in Telangana, he explained.

The member further said that snakes could be kept at bay if the premises of houses were clean. He advised the public not suck venom and blood from the spot of snake bite on the human body, which could lead to the death of two persons. He told the people to shift to a nearby hospital when a snake bites a person. He clarified doubts of the students. He created awareness by displaying the snakes.

Another member of the society Rakesh, forest officials B Praveen Naik, Gouri Shankar, Prabhakar, Srinivas, Yugandar, principal of the school A Naga Mallaiah and teachers were present.