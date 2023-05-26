Snapchat continues to grow in India, reaches 200 million users

04:16 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Hyderabad: Snapchat has announced that they hit the milestone of over 200 million monthly active Snapchatters in India. It said that more than 120 million Indian Snapchatters watch content across stories and the spotlight with time spent in India on the spotlight more than tripling.

“The use and creation of Augmented Reality (AR) has resonated with Indian Snapchatters, who often utilise Snapchat AR to celebrate cultural moments. In India, Snapchatters play with Augmented Reality (AR) Lenses over 50 billion times every month, and over 85% of Snapchatters use Lenses to visually express themselves during festive months in India,” said the company.