Sneha Singh finishes second best in IGU Telangana Golf Championship

Published: Updated On - 07:47 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad golfer Sneha Singh missed the title by a whisker as she finished second by just a shot next to Avani Prasanth in the IGU Telangana Ladies and Junior Girls Golf Championship, on Saturday.

Sneha had the scores of 70, 71, 72 for an overall 213 while Avani from Bengaluru took the title with 212 (69, 69, 74). Avani led by three after two rounds and further increased her lead by 5 strokes after Sneha made a triple on the first hole hitting her tee shot out of bounds.

Sneha used her knowledge of the golf course and bounced back making birdies on 2nd , 6th, 9th and took the lead by1 stroke till 13th. Avani birdied the 14th and tied whereas Sneha made a bogey on 15th and lost the lead to Avani to finish second.

