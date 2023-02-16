Hyderabad: Nikhat Zareen, Esha Singh, Mogilaiah get housing plots

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced Rs 2 crore cash reward and land for their houses in Banjara Hills

Published Date - 08:20 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud and Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari handed over documents allotting 600 square yards plots for reigning world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, shooter Esha Singh and Padma Shri awardee Kinnera player Darshanam Mogilaiah at the Burgula Rama Krishna Rao Bhavan, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced Rs 2 crore cash reward and land for their houses in Banjara Hills for both of them for their achievements.

Nikhat Zareen scripted history by becoming first from the State and also from South India to become world champion in the 52 kg category. She also clinched the gold medal in the women’s 50 kg category at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Esha Singh, who won three gold medals in team events in the ISSF Junior World Cup-2022 in Germany, clinched gold in the women’s 10m air pistol Trial 1 (T1) competitions for Group A shooter in the recently concluded national shooting trials held at the Karni Singh Range, New Delhi.

Guvvala Balaraju MLA Achampet, Sports Authority of Telangana State Chairman Dr E Anjaneya Goud, VC and MD SATS Sandeep Kumar Sultania and others participated in the event.