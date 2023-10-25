| Snoop Dogg Says He Went Dirty While Performing At Bar Mitzvah

12:52 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Los Angeles: Rap icon Snoop Dogg has shared an incident when he went “dirty” with regards to the lyrics of one of his tracks during a bar mitzvah.

Bar mitzvah is the initiation ceremony for Jewish boys who are regarded as ready to observe religious precepts and eligible to take part in public worship.

In an interview for the Musicians on Musicians issue of ‘Rolling Stone’, Snoop, 52, opened up to the ‘Big Energy’ rapper Latto, 24, about opting to go “dirty” while performing at a bar mitzvah, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The pair were discussing the business of performing and how certain gigs will pay more than others. “You’re going to have opportunities where somebody going to book you for a wedding that’s going to pay you more than you getting paid onstage,” Snoop tells Latto, to which she replies, “Bar mitzvah money.”

As per ‘People’, Snoop then playfully recalled his own experience performing at a bar mitzvah.

“No, for real. I did a bar mitzvah for some kids that was, like, five years old. I’m doing the radio version. They doing the m********** dirty version. So I’m like, F*** it, we going to go dirty,” he says of the experience.

Latto said the mantra “this game is 85 per cent business, 15 per cent talent” has stuck with her.

“Nowadays, talent isn’t involved anymore. They’re moving talent out the way because it’s overnight successes that they can make. That’s why when you really do have talent, you should hone it. Study the greats before you to see how you can stay here for a long time,” Snoop advised Latto.