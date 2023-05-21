Social media platforms say goodbye to inactive accounts

Just weeks after Twitter announced that it would be removing all inactive accounts from the platform, Google made a similar announcement. They announced an update in their policy dealing with inactive accounts and urged users to log in at least once in 24 months.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:45 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

“We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop,” tweeted Elon Musk, owner of Twitter.

According to Twitter’s policy, users should log in to their accounts at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity.

Google in a blog post said that if your Gmail account was not used for more than two years, it will be removed. They announced an update in their policy dealing with inactive accounts and urged users to log in at least once in 24 months.

Earlier, the data of these accounts would have been wiped, but now, the account itself is being deleted permanently. This will come into action later this year and it includes content from Google Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar, and others as well.

It is also expected that Meta platforms may follow suit and do the same with Facebook and Instagram. According to the current policy of Facebook, accounts are disabled or deleted when the account appears to have been hacked or if the owner is not confirmed for an extended period of time.

In addition to that, interestingly, the dating app Tinder decided to remove social handles from public bios. They said that Tinder is not a place to promote businesses, advertise, or share social handles.