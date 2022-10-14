Social worker alleges harassment from loan app executives in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:41 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

A woman social worker from the city approached the police on social media alleging harassment and life threat from loan app executives A woman social worker from the city approached the police on social media alleging harassment and life threat from loan app executives

Hyderabad: A woman social worker from the city approached the police on social media alleging harassment and life threat from loan app executives on Friday.

The victim who took to Twitter tagging police officials, journalists and social workers said though she changed her mobile phone number, the executives allegedly got her new contact number and have been harassing her with voice calls and sharing obscene pictures and videos.

Also Read Loan app harassment: Man hangs self in Hyderabad

“I am in need of help. I am in not in a position to go to the police station and lodge a formal complaint. Please help. They are torturing me,” she wrote.

The Rachakonda Police were quick to respond on the issue and directed the complaint to the Malkajgiri police officials to pursue.