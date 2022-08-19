Loan app harassment: Man hangs self in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man died, allegedly by suicide in his house on Friday. He was reportedly being threatened of digital shaming by executives of an online loan app company.

C Ravinder Yadav, who lived in Ram Koti along with his wife and two children, was working with a private company. On Friday afternoon, when the family members returned after going out, he was found hanging in the house. Though they brought him down from the noose and shifted him to a nearby hospital, doctors declared him dead.

“In their complaint, relatives have alleged that Yadav, who had obtained loans from an online app and failed to repay it, was being threatened by unknown persons over phone. It is suspected this could have prompted him to end his life,” the Sultan Bazaar police said.

A case was registered and investigation is on.