Software engineer ends life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Hyderabad: A software engineer ended his life by consuming poisonous substance at his house in SR Nagar on Tuesday night.

According to the police, K Poornachandra Reddy (30) was employed with a software company and stayed in a house in Yellareddyguda under SR Nagar police station limits. He was a native of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh.

On Tuesday evening, he allegedly consumed some poisonous substance and on coming to know about it, his relatives shifted him to a private hospital at Somajiguda where he died in the night.

“Reddy’s family members told us he was having some personal problems and slipped into depression. He might have ended his life over it,” said SR Nagar police.

A case under Section 174 of CrPC is booked by the police and investigation going on.

