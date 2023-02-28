Hyderabad: Peg marking for Airport Metro begins

While smaller size boards were being placed at every 100 meters as 0.1 km, 0.2 km etc., slightly bigger boards were being kept at every half a km

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

The survey for the Airport Metro has been completed and peg marking has going (Photo: Anand Dharmana).

Hyderabad: The survey for the Airport Metro has been completed and peg marking of its alignment on the ground has started, said the Managing Director, HAML, NVS Reddy on Tuesday.

Apart from the traditional engineering peg marks on the road, aluminium boards with retro reflective sheet for night time visibility were also being embedded in the central median indicating the chainage i.e., distance of that particular point from the starting point of Airport Metro, he said.

Also Read Work in progress to fine-tune alignment for Hyderabad Metro

While smaller size boards were being placed at every 100 meters as 0.1 km, 0.2 km etc., slightly bigger boards were being kept at every half a km. The boards are placed in the central median from Raidurg to Biodiversity junction and from IT Towers on Khajaguda road to Nanakramguda junction where central median was available.

From Nanakramguda junction to TSPA (APPA) junction, these were being fixed on the footpath side as the service road on the city side of ORR was under expansion and as of now there is no central median in this stretch. However, Airport metro pillars would be located in the central median of the expanded service road between Nanakramguda junction and TSPA junction along the ORR, he said.

Transferring the alignment on to the ground by peg marking would facilitate preliminary works such as marking of Airport metro pier (pillar) locations on the ground and taking up soil testing for determining the soil bearing capacity, designing of piers etc., NVS Reddy added.