HMRL MD NVS Reddy gets Kinnera-Sri Shobhakrit Ugadi award

Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy presented the award to NVS Reddy for his outstanding contribution in the field of engineering

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:19 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Hyderabad: The Kinnera-Sri Shobhakrit Ugadi Award was presented to HMRL MD NVS Reddy at a function held at Ravindra Bharathi here on Sunday. Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy gave away the award for his outstanding contribution in the field of engineering.

The award is in memory of Sri Bhavaraju Satyananarayana, a great engineer who was decorated with ‘Rao Saheb’ title by the then British government, a press release said. Extolling the contribution made by NVS Reddy in building the world’s largest metro rail project in PPP mode, the jury mentioned that the Hyderabad Metro Rail project reflects his engineering and financial innovation in multiple ways.

