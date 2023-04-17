Solar power generation starts at 11 Govt schools in Warangal

The Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) is executing the work of setting up the solar photovoltaic (PV) units in a total of 35 schools in the first phase of the ‘Mana Ooru- Mana Badi’ scheme here.

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 04:41 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Warangal: With the State government’s decision to install solar photovoltaic power units in schools as part of the renovation of government schools under the ‘Mana Ooru – Mana Badi’ scheme, 2KW solar systems have already been set up at 11 government schools in the district. More importantly, these units have started generating power.

TSREDCO Warangal manager G Mahender Reddy said that eight units of electricity was being generated per day in 11 schools, and the solar units were synchronized with the power grid with the help of the Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL).

“Setting up of solar units in the remaining 24 government schools is in various stages and will be completed in a few days. We have chosen schools that have more than 250 students for setting up the solar on-grid systems. At present, the electricity generated in 11 schools is being used for fans, tubelights and water supply at the respective schools and the remaining power is supplied to the grid,” he said.

Six solar panels are being installed on the respective school buildings. Officials said the solar units have been set up at Parvatgiri ZPSS, Narsampet Girls and Boys Model School, Itikalapalli Model School in Narsampet Mandal, MPPS in Narsampet, Warangal Shivanagar, Government High School in Girmajipet, Mamunur school , Dharmaram ZPHS and Mattewada Primary School.

The installation of solar PV power plants will not only reduce power bills of the schools, but also help them in generating revenue. The excess solar power generated in the schools will be transferred to the power grid aiding in revenue generation.

Across the State, the government’s plan is to install rooftop solar systems in 1,521 government schools at a cost of Rs.32 crore in 12 districts. TSREDCO had invited tenders for installation of solar panels and finalized 11 vendors.

The selected vendors are installing 2 KW to 5 KW rooftop solar systems in the schools. Out of the 1,521 government schools selected, 916 come under the Southern Power Distribution Company Limited and 605 are under the Northern Power Distribution Company Limited.