TSREDCO invites tenders for installation of 50 mw rooftop solar projects

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:10 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) has invited a tender for installation of 50 MW of grid-connected residential rooftop solar projects in the State. This project is part of Phase II of the Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Programme of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

According to TSREDCO officials, successful bidders will have to commission the rooftop solar systems within six months of receiving approval or by the last date of the project timeline specified by MNRE. Micro, small, and medium-sized businesses that are registered with the State are exempt from technical and financial eligibility requirements.

The tender is divided into four categories based on the capacity of the rooftop solar systems, ranging from 1 kW to 500 kW. Category A rooftop solar capacity ranges from 1 kw to 3 kw. The B and C categories have capacities of more than 3 kw to 10 kw and 10 kw to 100 kw, respectively. Category D has a capacity range of 100 kw to 500 kw, an official said.

The selected vendors would be responsible for identifying rooftops and beneficiaries, obtaining necessary clearances, and executing agreements with consumers. The designing, supplying, erecting, testing, and commissioning grid-connected rooftop solar systems under the capital expenditure mode has to be done by the vendors.

Under the Grid-Connected Rooftop Solar Scheme (Phase II), the MNRE would provide a 40 percent subsidy for the first 3 kw and 20 percent subsidy beyond 3 kw and upto 10 kw of solar panel capacity. The residential consumer has to pay the cost of rooftop solar plant by reducing the subsidy amount given by the Ministry as per the prescribed rate to the vendor.