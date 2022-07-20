Some lesser known facts of Telangana

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on Telangana will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. What is the specialty of Jagtial fort?

a) An aerial view shows that fort is shaped like star

b) Inside the fort, cannons were used for defence

c) The tower has four big clocks on which four faces are seen

d) All of the above

Ans: d

Explanation: Jagtial is known for its fort which was built in the period of the Mughal emperor Ibrahim Dhamsa’s reign. An aerial view of the fort shows that it is shaped like a star. There are cannons which were used for defence inside the fort. The tower has four big clocks on which four faces are seen.

2. Where was the textile park started in Rajanna Sircilla district?

a) Sircilla town

b) Baddenapally

c) a and b

d) None of the above

Ans: c

Explanation: The textile park in Telangana was started in Sircilla town and is located in Baddenapally about 5 km from the city centre of Sircilla district. The park is an excellent opportunity to understand the history of weaving and showcases various different models of looms. The importance of Sircilla lies in its claim to being a well-known textile producer in Telangana.

3. Manjeera wildlife sanctuary consists of which of the following?

a) 70 species of birds

b) Vulnerable species mugger crocodile

c) Mammals

d) All of the above

Ans: d

Explanation: Manjeera wildlife sanctuary is a reservoir located in Sangareddy district. Originally, it is a crocodile sanctuary, but today more than 70 species of birds are spotted here and it is home to the vulnerable species mugger crocodile. Additionally, a thick cover of trees also provides nesting spots for birds, marsh crocodiles, fresh water terrapins, and pheasant tailed Jacana.

4. When was Hyderabad district formed?

a) 1956

b) 1947

c) 1951

d) 1948

Ans: d

Explanation: Hyderabad district was formed in 1948 after Operation Polo by merging Atraf-a-Balda district and Baghat districts. Baghat was previously a taluk in Atraf-e-Balda district, and was made a separate district in 1931–34 under the subedar of Medak division. After formation of Andhra Pradesh by merging Telugu speaking regions of Hyderabad State in 1956, Hyderabad’s district boundary was altered. Tandur taluka which is the Telugu speaking region in Gulbarga district, Parigi taluka of Mahabubnagar district and Vikarabad taluka of Medak district became part of Hyderabad district.

5. What is the correct sentence about Warangal rural district?

a) Inavolu festival-Milardevudu

b) Kommala festival-Sri Lakshmi Narasimha

c) a and b

d) None of the above

Answer: c

Explanation:

• Inavolu Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple is situated at Inavolu village of Vardhannapet mandal in Warangal district. The temple dates back to 11th century and was built by Kakatiya rulers. It was built with 108 pillars and has a giant magnificent Nruthya Mandapam on eastern side. Historical Kakatiya Keerti Toranams (giant rocky entrance gates) were initially constructed here and subsequently at Warangal fort.

• Kommala village is located in Geesugonda mandal of Warangal district which celebrates the festival at Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple and offering prayer the entire night. The festival which starts with the citing of the full moon day is held for five days. Over five lakh tribal and non-tribal devotees visit the temple during the five-day event.

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles