Somesh Kumar assumes office as Chief Advisor to CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar assumed office as Chief Advisor to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday.

Somesh Kumar assumed the chair in his office on the sixth floor of the Secretariat after priests performed a puja in the chambers. Officials and staff of the Secretariat also greeted him on assuming office. He expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for once again bestowing faith and giving him an opportunity to serve the State.

The Chief Minister had on May 9 issued orders making Somesh Kumar his Chief Advisor in the rank of a cabinet minister for a period of three years.

