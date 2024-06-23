Sonakshi Sinha’s home ‘Ramayana’ glows before wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

By ANI Published Date - 23 June 2024, 12:30 PM

Mumbai: Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are finally tying the knot!

Preparations are in full swing at their respective residences in Mumbai, with the wedding reportedly happening on June 23, 2024.

Sonakshi’s home, ‘Ramayana,’ is adorned with twinkling lights, creating a magical atmosphere.





The bride-to-be was recently spotted attending a puja ceremony with her mother, Poonam Sinha, radiating pre-bridal joy in a stunning blue co-ord set.





‘The Heeramandi’ actor’s dear friend Huma Qureshi also attended the pre-wedding function at her home.



Qureshi’s brother, Saqib Saleem, also joined the festivities.

A photo believed to be from the couple’s mehendi ceremony has taken social media by storm. The picture shows Sonakshi and Zaheer, dressed in traditional red attire, sharing smiles with loved ones.

Just days before the wedding, Sonakshi and Zaheer celebrated with their closest friends. Sonakshi shared glimpses of her party on social media, featuring a picture with her dear friend Huma Qureshi.

Zaheer was also seen enjoying quality time with Sonakshi’s father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha.

Adding fuel to the wedding fire, an audio invitation featuring Sonakshi and Zaheer has gone viral. The couple reportedly confirms their impending nuptials, expressing their excitement for the moment that will make them “each other’s definite and official husband and wife.”

Despite the swirling rumours and leaked invites, Sonakshi and Zaheer have remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

Though they co-starred in the 2022 film ‘Double XL’ and share friendly social media posts, they haven’t publicly acknowledged their love story.

With the wedding just around the corner, all eyes are on Sonakshi and Zaheer as they embark on their happily-ever-after!