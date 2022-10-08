Sonal Chauhan wins hearts with high-octane action sequences in ‘The Ghost’

Fans and moviegoers will get to see Sonal Chauhan in an avatar of an Interpol officer, something that she has never played before.

Hyderabad: The Sonal Chauhan and Nagarjuna starrer and eagerly anticipated movie, ‘The Ghost’, is finally out! This movie has created tremendous buzz and saying that it has exceeded everyone’s expectations would be an understatement. The movie is full of action-packed sequences, intense visuals, and amazing chemistry.

Fans and moviegoers will get to see Sonal Chauhan in an avatar of an Interpol officer, something that she has never played before. Nagarjuna essays the role of an ex-Interpol officer who goes missing in action only to reemerge years later, for his beloved family.

Sonal has exceeded everyone’s expectations by flawlessly executing action-packed shots, and the tremendous amount of effort that she has put in for training for this character is evident.

Expressing her gratitude to fans, Sonal took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank you all for the love that you’ve showered on The Ghost. I’m forever grateful to be a part of this dynamic project. I’m overwhelmed with the all the positive comments and reviews about my stunt sequences. I tried something new and my biggest reward is the appreciation and acknowledgment that I received from all of you. Reading your comments makes all the sweat, blood and bones worth it. I hope to receive the same love and support from you all in all my future endeavours (sic).”

Her fans who have taken to Twitter are showering her with nothing but praises saying, “One of the best things that happened to #TheGhost was @sonalchauhan7 The way she did action scenes was mind blowing. The audience was shouting and cheering during her scenes…you have done an awesome job (sic).”

Some even mentioned that, “After watching the movie, I think it would be better for any director to take her in their movie if the story demands a cult action.” They even added to it saying, “This is her career’s best performance.”

Sonal and Nagarjuna’s chemistry in the movie has been a treat to everyone’s eyes, especially their fighting sequences which the audiences have thoroughly enjoyed.