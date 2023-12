Hyderabad: Nagarjuna meets CM Revanth Reddy

During the meeting, the 'Manmadhudu' actor and his wife presented the Chief Minister with a bouquet.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:24 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Hyderabad: Actor Nagarjuna, along with his wife Amala Akkineni, met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence here on Saturday. During the meeting, the ‘Manmadhudu’ actor and his wife presented the Chief Minister with a bouquet.