Telugu movie fans spoilt for choice this Sankranti; Guntur Kaaram to Hanu Man, here are your options

Some the most sought after names in Tollywood are locking horns with each other at the box office this Sankranti. Find out more...

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:14 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Hyderabad: Sankranti, the festival of harvest, kites, sweets and new beginnings often turns in to a festival of cinema for Telugu movie fans as several movies gear up for release around the festival every year.

It is no different this time around, as some the most sought after names in Tollywood are locking horns with each other at the box office this Sankranti. From Mahesh Babu, to Nagarjuna, stars have their films ready to be released in the theatres. Boldest of them all is a young Indian Superhero – Hanu Man, who is competing for a box office success in January 2024.

Let’s look at the Telugu movies that will be hitting the screens this Sankranti:

Guntur Kaaram – January 12 release

Considering the fan following Mahesh Babu has in the Telugu States and across the country, Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram, is arguably the biggest release of the season. The film also features Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary in the leads, while Thaman has given music for the film.

Saindhav – January 12 release

Venkatesh is all set with his action-packed role in director Sailesh Kolanu’s Saindhav. The film marks the Telugu debut of Nawazuddin Siddique, while Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Jeremiah and Ruhani Sharma will be seen in key roles.

Naa Saami Ranga – January 12

With Nargarjuna in the lead role, Naa Saami Ranga is an adaptation on Joju George’s Malayalam movie Porinju Mariam Jose. Choreographer-turned director Vijay Binni has his hopes pinned on this flick which also stars Allari Naresh and Raj Tarun in a key roles.

Hanu Man – January 12 release

Teja Sajja, once a popular child artiste in Tollywood, will now be seen in a superhero avatar in the movie Hanu Man. Varalaxmi Sharathkumar and Amritha Aiyer play important roles in this Prashanth Varma directorial.