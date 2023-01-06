Sumeet Vyas, Mita Vashisht talk about their new web series ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ premiering on ZEE5

Inspired by true events, ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ highlights the personal sacrifices and dedication by officers in uniform. The show will premiere in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:09 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: ZEE5 recently announced the premiere of its next original series of ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’, a crime thriller with Regina Cassandra, Sumeet Vyas and Mita Vashisht in pivotal roles. Produced by Juggernaut and helmed by National Award-winning director, Srijit Mukherji, ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ focusses on a woman IPS officer, Kavya played by Regina Cassandra.

Kavya is spontaneous, dedicated, a go-getter, takes on all her missions head on and will stop at nothing in her fight for the country. Shot in the beautiful and raw locations of Meghalaya, the show is an edge-of-the-seat thriller. It brings to the forefront the story of real heroes in uniform who silently and tirelessly work towards the betterment of the country.

Inspired by true events, ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ highlights the personal sacrifices and dedication by officers in uniform. The show will premiere in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Sumeet Vyas said, “The intense hard-hitting thrillers on ZEE5 never fail to amaze the audiences and ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ will be yet another show that challenges stereotypes. It’s a story on a very powerful women IPS officer, a profession which was once considered a hotspot of their male counterparts. I am sure no woman in any field will be underrepresented after this. I am super stoked to announce my presence in ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’, which will soon premiere on the platform and it will be a pleasant surprise for all my fans.”

Mita Vashisht said, “As women representation in all the fields has been growing every day, I am very happy to be a part of this riveting thriller ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’. My character is that of a woman who is courageous and deeply committed in her work and unafraid and righteous in her personal life too. She gives you hope that no matter how bad the situation, she will rise to the occasion. I cannot wait for the audience to catch the first glimpse of ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ on ZEE5.”