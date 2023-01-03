ZEE5 to premiere ‘Uunchai’ on January 6

Staying true to its promise of delivering meaningful content, the platform will bring forth the heart-warming tale of friendship with ‘Uunchai’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:11 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Hyderabad: ZEE5 begins the New Year with the exciting world digital premiere of ‘Uunchai’. Staying true to its promise of delivering meaningful content, the platform will bring forth the heart-warming tale of friendship with ‘Uunchai’.

Produced by Rajshri Productions, in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media, ‘Uunchai’ is directed by Sooraj R Barjatya and marks his return to direction after 2015’s ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’.

‘Uunchai’ tracks the journey of three aged friends, Amit (Amitabh Bachchan), Javed (Boman Irani) and Om (Anupam Kher) who decide to embark on a trek to the Everest Base Camp to fulfil the wish of their late friend Bhupen (Danny Dengzongpa), whose heart belonged in the Himalayas.

They are joined on the trek by Shabina (Neena Gupta) who is Javed’s wife, Mala (Sarika) who happens to be the long-lost love of Bhupen, and Shraddha (Parineeti Chopra) who is their tour guide. A simple trek to the Everest Base Camp turns out to be a personal, emotional, and spiritual experience as they battle their physical limitations and discover freedom.

With an IMDB rating of 7.7, ‘Uunchai’ received good reviews at the box office and immediately connected with the audiences not just for the storyline but also for the performances of the actors.

With an emotionally driven script and powerful performances by all actors, the movie won hearts of audiences across all ages. And now, with its WDP on ZEE5 on January 6, the film will be available to ZEE5 viewers across 190+ countries.

Director-producer Sooraj R Barjatya said, “‘Uunchai’ is a labour of 7 years of passion, hard-work and above all, love and after a successful run at the box-office. It will now stream on ZEE5 from January 6, so I appeal to all our fans to start 2023 with this film which is a heartfelt ode to friendship. ‘Uunchai’ is sure to make the viewers chuckle and cry in equal parts, and tug at their heartstrings as it will take the viewers through a rollercoaster of emotions.”