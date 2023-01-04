ZEE5 announces its next original ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ starring Regina

Produced by Juggernaut and helmed by National Award-winning director, Srijit Mukherji, ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ focusses on a woman IPS officer, Kavya, played by Regina Cassandra

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:20 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: After last year’s release of thrillers such as ‘Abhay 3’, ‘Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti’ and ‘Duranga’, ZEE5 today announced the premiere of ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’, a crime thriller with Regina Cassandra in a crucial role.

Produced by Juggernaut and helmed by National Award-winning director, Srijit Mukherji, ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ focusses on a woman IPS officer, Kavya, played by Regina Cassandra. Kavya is spontaneous, dedicated, a go-getter, takes on all her missions head on and will stop at nothing in her fight for the country.

Shot in the beautiful and raw locations of Meghalaya, the show is an edge-of-the-seat thriller. It brings to the forefront the story of real heroes in uniform who silently and tirelessly work towards the betterment of the country.

Inspired by true events, ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ highlights the personal sacrifices and dedication by officers in Uniform. The show will premiere on the platform in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Talking about the project, Regina Cassandra said, “Putting rumours to rest, I am thrilled to be a part of ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’, helmed by Srijit Mukherji. It’s been three months since we shot this crime thriller in four breath-takingly beautiful Indian States that gave it the rawness it needs. Wearing the IPS officer uniform was a surreal experience for me. This is up there with the most empowering characters I have essayed so far. Officers wear multiple hats and I believe that ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ truly captures that. I feel blessed to see myself in a Khaki uniform. I am glad to be a part of this show and it premieres exclusively on ZEE5 soon.”