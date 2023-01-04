Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital for treatment of respiratory infection

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection, said hospital authorities.

New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Wednesday admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection, said hospital authorities.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, “Sonia Gandhi, chairperson, UPA was admitted to our hospital today.” Dr Swaroop further said that she was admitted to the Department of Chest Medicine under the care of Dr Arup Basu and his team.

“Sonia Gandhi has been admitted for observation and treatment of a viral respiratory infection,” Dr Swaroop added.

According to sources, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress’ general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Congress, did not attend the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra‘ of his brother and party MP Rahul Gandhi in the BJP-ruled state as she was scheduled to earlier, owing to her mother’s ill health.

On Wednesday, both Priyanka and Rahul returned to Delhi from UP where the yatra is currently at.

Rahul rejoined the yatra on Thursday morning from Mavikala in Baghpat district of UP.

The yatra entered its UP leg on Tuesday afternoon from the Marghat Hanuman temple in Delhi where Rahul was pictured offering his prayers.

The yatra is expected to cross UP in three days before re-entering Haryana on January 6. The yatra entered UP from Delhi via Loni.

National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah and Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi joined the yatra on Tuesday.

Praising the ongoing march, they said the Centre’s attempted to tarnish Rahul’s image, but he carried on with his yatra undettered and undaunted.

Priyanka is scheduled to accompany Rahul throughout the UP leg of the yatra.

“I’m proud of my brother. The government came up with ploys to scuttle the yatra and spent thousands of crores to tarnish his (Rahul’s) image. Even central agencies were sent after him. But he did not stop,” Priyanka said on Tuesday, adding that she was also proud of every citizen who joined the yatra.