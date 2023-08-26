Sonia Gandhi arrives in Srinagar to join Rahul on personal visit

Rahul Gandhi, who arrived here on Friday after his week-long visit to the Ladakh region, is staying in a houseboat in the Nigeen Lake

By IANS Published Date - 09:20 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, in Srinagar, Saturday, Aug 26, 2023. After a week long tour in cold desert Ladakh, he arrives in Srinagar where he meets his mother Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi arrived here on Saturday to join her son Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day personal visit to the Valley.

Sonia Gandhi was received at the Srinagar airport by senior Congress leaders. Rahul Gandhi, who arrived here on Friday after his week-long visit to the Ladakh region, is staying in a houseboat in the Nigeen Lake.

Sonia Gandhi took a boat ride on Nigeen Lake after her arrival. Party sources said that Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day private visit to the Valley as J&K is his “home” and he loves the local people. The sources also said that the family will visit the Gulmarg ski resort on Sunday.

