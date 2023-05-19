Sonu Sood’s four movies to hit screens on Friday

Sonu Sood's Kannada movies 'Srimantha', 'Dare Devil Mustafa', 'Jersey Number 10' and 'Suman' are set to release in theatres.

By IANS Published Date - 03:13 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Bengaluru: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s ‘Srimantha’ and three other Kannada movies hit the screens in Karnataka on Friday. ‘Dare Devil Mustafa’, the hockey-centric drama ‘Jersey Number 10’ and ‘Suman’ are the other movies.

‘Srimantha’ was scheduled to be released in the last month, but deferred because of the model code of conduct. Veteran Karnataka politicians, including former PM HD Deve Gowda, former CM BS Yediyurappa, as well as senior leaders Basavaraj Horatti and Eshwar Khandre have made guest appearances in the movie, which is based on the life of farmers.

Ramesh Hassan is the film’s director. Along with Sonu Sood, Kranthi and Kalyani are playing the lead characters.

‘Dare Devil Musthafa’ is a comedy drama based on the acclaimed and multi-talented Kannada author K.P. Poornachandra Tejaswi’s story. Shashank Sogal is the director.

‘Jersey Number 10’ is a hearty heart-warming love story of a hockey player. State-level hockey player Adya Thimmaiah, who is also one of the producers, is playing the lead role. The movie is being co-produced by Adya Thimmaiah and Rashin Subbaiah.

‘Suman’ is directed by Ravi Sagar and features Dharma Keerthiraj, Rajani Bharadwaj, Zayleen Ganapathy and Nimika Ratnakar in the main roles.