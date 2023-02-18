Actor Sonu Sood launches India’s biggest mandi plate in Hyderabad

The launch event at Kondapur branch was attended by celebrities including actor Himaja and Instagrammer Paddu Padmavathi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:55 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Hyderabad: Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has launched ‘Sonu Sood Plate,’ said to be India’s biggest and the world’s first unlimited mandi plate, at Gismat Arabic Mandi (Jail Theme) restaurant here in the city.

“Hyderabad is home to a diverse range of food flavors that are unique to the city. To provide food lovers with a variety of cuisines, Gismat restaurant has come up with India’s biggest unlimited mandi plate in an innovative way that no one has thought of before, which is definitely commendable,” the actor said.

According to restaurant staff, the ‘Sonu Sood Plate’ measures eight feet and will be available at all their branches. It can accommodate about 20 members.