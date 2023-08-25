Sony set to purchase Audeze, gaming headphone manufacturer

By IANS Updated On - 09:23 AM, Fri - 25 August 23

San Francisco: Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Audeze, a leading audio technology brand and pioneer of high-end gaming headphones.

This acquisition aims to strengthen SIE’s efforts to continue innovating the audio experience of PlayStation games, the company said in a statement.

The headphone maker will operate independently and develop multi-platform products, while benefiting from being a part of the PlayStation ecosystem.

“Audeze is a premier brand for headphones, and this acquisition highlights Sony Interactive’s focus on innovation and providing the best audio experience to PlayStation players,” said Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Experience at SIE.

“We’re excited to bring Audeze’s expertise into the PlayStation ecosystem, building on the great strides we’ve made with PlayStation 5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech and the Pulse 3D wireless headset.”

Based in Santa Ana, California, Audeze develops headphones for the professional audio, audiophile and gaming markets.

These headphones use Audeze’s patented technologies and unique planar magnetic drivers.

Audeze designs and manufactures its planar magnetic drivers and professional headphones in its California facility.

“Sony Interactive provides Audeze with a unique opportunity to scale our business, as we continue with our mission to deliver best-in-class headphones to recording professionals, audiophiles, and gamers,” said Sankar Thiagasamudram, CEO at Audeze.

“We’re also looking forward to contributing to Sony Interactive’s efforts to take PlayStation audio experiences to the next level,” Thiagasamudram added.