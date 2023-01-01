#BOYCOTTSonyTV trends on Twitter, here’s why

The latest target is Sony TV which is said to have aired a derogatory episode of Crime Patrol, one of their longest-running and successful shows.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Hyderabad: From boycotting upcoming movies to now boycotting an entire channel, the outrage on content and content creators seems to be ever-growing. The latest target is Sony TV which is said to have aired a derogatory episode of Crime Patrol, one of their longest-running and successful shows.

Explaining the cause for boycotting the channel, one Twitter user wrote, “CrimePatrol-Sony TV has showed Aftab-Shraddha story. But producers Anup Soni & Shamael Khan hv added a twist. Aftab’s name has been chngd 2 Mihir (Hindu) Shraddha’s name chngd 2 Anna Fernandes(Christi@n) Dis is hw crimes agnst Hindus r whitewashed (sic),” referring to the recent murder case of Shraddha Walker. Her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla is the prime suspect in the case and is currently at the Tihar jail in Delhi.

When one follows the hashtag, screenshots of a tweet by former Delhi MLA Kapil Mishra can be seen repeatedly. Sharing a snippet from the show, Mishra called the episode “a shameless attempt being made to cover up the killings of Hindu daughters.”

With people expressing anger towards the channel using the hashtag, #BOYCOTTSonyTV trended on the micro-blogging platform. At the time of publishing this article, around 18.9 K tweets were made using the hashtag.

Sony TV’s Twitter handle has not posted any clarification or a statement regarding the controversy yet. The channel has been promoting its reality shows Shark Tank, Indian Idol, and Master Chef India.

https://twitter.com/searchq=%23BOYCOTTSonyTV&src=trend_click&vertical=trends

सोनी टीवी ने क्राइम पेट्रोल में दिखाया कि श्रद्धा की हत्या एक हिंदू लड़के ने की श्रद्धा का नाम बदलकर एना फ़र्नांडीज़ रख दिया और हत्यारें का नाम आफ़ताब की जगह मिहिर मंदिर में शादी भी दिखा दी इस बेशर्मी से हिंदू बेटियों की हत्याओं पर पर्दा डालने का काम किया जा रहा है pic.twitter.com/6ZvtokWBQn — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) December 31, 2022