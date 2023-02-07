TS EAMCET to commence from May 7

The State government on Tuesday released a schedule for various Common Entrance Tests 2023

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:24 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday released a schedule for various Common Entrance Tests 2023 with the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) commencing on May 7.

As per the schedule announced by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, the entrance test for the engineering stream of the TS EAMCET will be held from May 7 to 11 and admission test for agriculture and pharmacy courses will be held from May 12 to 14.

Similarly, the Education Common Entrance Test (EdCET) is on May 18 and the Engineering Common Entrance Test will be conducted on May 20. Both the Law Common Entrance Test and PG LawCET will be held on May 25.

The government decided to hold the Integrated Common Entrance test for admissions into MBA and MCA courses on May 26 and 27 and Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test from May 29 to 31.