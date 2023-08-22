‘Sound Party’ teaser gets praises from director Sampath Nandi

Hyderabad: ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ title winner VJ Sunny’s upcoming movie titled ‘Sound Party’ is up for theatrical release. Starring Hritika Srinivas as the heroine, the film is Full Moon Media Productions’ maiden venture. Sanjay Sheri, a talented writer, is making his debut as a director. Producers Ravi Polishetty, Mahendra Gajendra, and Sri Shyam Gajendra have joined hands with presenter Jaya Shankar. The film’s teaser launch event was held recently at Prasad Labs in the presence of director Sampath Nandi.

Speaking on the occasion, Sampath Nandi said, “I have been a presenter of some films. Like me, Jayashankar is the presenter of this film. I want this practice to be continued. The teaser of ‘Sound Party’ is good. Also, the music by Mohith is awesome. If you look at the teaser, you will understand that this movie is going to be another ‘Jathi Ratnalu’.”

Producer Ravi Polishetty said, “‘Sound Party” is a complete entertainer coming under the banner of Full Moon Media Productions. Our whole team is confident that the audience will like the teaser. I thank Sampath Nandi for releasing our teaser. We are planning for a grand release of the film in September. We are determined to encourage young talent and make films with new-age stories. From now on, films will come from our banner non-stop.”

Music director Mohith Rahmaniac said, “Sunny is the main reason this film has come my way. Also, Jayashankar and our director Sanjay supported us a lot and helped me in belting out good music. I am very happy that Sampath Nandi is here to bless us.”

Presenter Jayashankar said, “Recently, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha garu launched the poster of our film. It has got a solid response. Also, I am very happy that Sampath Nandi is here to launch the teaser. I am what I am today in the film industry because of him. The movie has shaped up very well. Sanjay is introducing a new kind of comedy with this movie. Our team’s support is the main reason why we were able to complete the film so fast.”

Director Sanjay Sheri said, “Thanks to Sampath Nandi for being here. Even if we are equipped with a ‘Baahubali’-type story, there must be a force behind us. Jayashankar Anna is such a source of strength for us. It is because of him that this film has reached this point. And ‘Sound Party’ is going to be another ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ range hit. Especially, the characters played by Sunny and Sivannarayana are hilarious. We were able to complete the film in 28 working days because of our team’s support.”

Hero VJ Sunny said, “We enjoyed a great deal while making this film. Sanjay has shaped a solid movie with Jayashankar’s support. Sivannarayana and I acted as father and son. It was a great experience. Mohith gave amazing music. I want everyone to watch this film with their families.”