Title logo of VJ Sunny’s ‘Sound Party’ launched by film journalists

Starring Hritika Srinivas as the heroine, 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' title winner VJ Sunny's upcoming movie is titled 'Sound Party'.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Hyderabad: ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ title winner VJ Sunny’s upcoming movie is titled ‘Sound Party’. Starring Hritika Srinivas as the heroine, the film is the maiden venture of Full Moon Media Productions. Talented writer Sanjay Sheri is making his debut as a director.

The film’s title logo was unveiled at Sarathi Studios in Hyderabad by film journalists. The occasion was also meant to celebrate the successful completion of the shoot.

Speaking on the occasion, presenter V Jaya Shankar said, “Ravi garu came to me and told me he wants to do a film with me. At that time, I was busy with another project. But I somehow wanted to do a film with my good friend Sanjay. That’s how this movie took shape. Sanjay completed the film on time as planned without any hassles. We are planning to release the film in August.”

Full Moon Media Productions head and producer Ravi Polishetty said that he believes in bringing out the best stories and narratives. “Our aim is to create diverse and engaging content that can appeal to all audiences. Having considered more than two dozen scripts, we made ‘Sound Party’ with Sanjay Sherri. I have been fortunate to have received the guidance and support of my dear friend Jaya Shankar.”

Director Sanjay Sherri said that his friend Jaya Shankar is the reason for the film’s successful completion. “Our producer Ravi helped us a great deal. Along with Sunny, all the cast and crew were very supportive,” he said, describing the August release as a fun ride.

Hero VJ Sunny said that the title is quite a hit. “We are very happy that our film media friends launched the title logo of our film. Even though our producer was in the US, he did not compromise anywhere. His cooperation was complete. Our director has made the film with complete dedication. I am sure that the sound is going to be resounding in theatres,” he added.